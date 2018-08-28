San Francisco Police Conduct Missing Person Investigation https://t.co/2RGAaFASny pic.twitter.com/rk83201xL9 — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) August 28, 2018

Police in San Francisco are investigating after a headless body was found in a fish tank earlier this month.The body was found in a fish tank at the home on Clara Street near 5th in the SOMA neighborhood.Police say they've identified two persons of interest in the case.Now investigators are trying to determine if the remains belong to Brian Egg.The 65-year-old was reported missing by a neighbor earlier this month. That neighbor says he grew suspicious when two strangers started answering Egg's door, saying the homeowner was on vacation. Police were notified of a suspicious person outside the home with a crime scene cleaning truck. Officers responded to the home and detained that individual. Those officers found evidence of cleaning supplies and a suspicious odor in the home.Thirty-nine-year-old Lance Silva of San Francisco, and 52 year-old Robert McCaffrey of San Francisco were arrested on homicide, fraud, theft, identity theft and elder abuse charges and booked into San Francisco County Jail. The charges were later discharged by the District Attorney's Office pending further investigation, but Silva remained in custody at Alameda County Jail for a probation violation.Egg remains missing, and police are trying to identify the body.They're looking at suspicious financial transactions, a source says, focusing the case on "financial gain."Police said during a press conference Tuesday that the body was found on the second day of searching the residence.