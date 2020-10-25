SFPD

SFPD forms community liaison unit to help fight hate crimes in minority communities

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Police Department has created a new unit to help the city's diverse communities feel safe.

It's called the Community Liaison Unit. Mayor London Breed said officers will help improve reporting of crime and support victims of hate crimes.

They will serve as a liaison to San Francisco's diverse communities, including the Asian and Pacific Islander, African American, LGBTQ, Muslim, and Latino communities, communities with limited English proficiency, and older San Franciscans.

RELATED: Businesses in SF victims of arson, possibly 'racially motivated' crime spree

The unit is a team of five officers from the department's Community Engagement Division.

The officers in the Community Liaison Unit will regularly attend community meetings with an emphasis in getting to know the community well, building partnerships and establishing trust, according to a news release from Mayor Breed's office.

They will also provide educational information to the community to prevent individuals from becoming victims of crime and to encourage reporting.

Additionally, they will coordinate presentations and connect the community with nonprofit agencies and other resources that specifically address hate crimes and prejudice-based incidents.
