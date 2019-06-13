Shelter-in-place lifted in Lafayette neighborhood after power lines go down

Shelter In Place in Lafayette near Ameno Drive due to power lines down(85) (https://t.co/eyxYXfAVGp) — Contra Costa CWS (@CoCoCWS) June 13, 2019

LAFAYETTE, Calif. -- A shelter-in-place has been lifted in Lafayette after downed power lines knocked out the power to a neighborhood.Lafayette police advised residents in the area of Ameno Drive, Ameno Court and Regio Court to shelter in place Wednesday night because of downed power lines.Police told people to stay off the phone and only call 911 if it's necessary to report a life-threatening emergency.The shelter-in-place was lifted at 10:05 PM, the road is still closed in the area.PG&E spokeswoman Karly Hernandez said a crew is working to restore power.The outage began at about 5:45 p.m. after a tree fell on some power lines. Around 9:10 p.m., 34 customers were without power. Hernandez said crews do not know when power will be restored.A separate power outage in Lafayette Wednesday night is affecting 698 customers. Hernandez said a crew is working to restore power but there's no estimate for when it will be back on.