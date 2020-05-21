Shooting at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi injures security officer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- A security team "neutralized" an active shooter early Thursday at a Texas naval air station, the U.S. Navy said.The security team responded at the Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi at about 6:15 a.m. One security force member was injured, the Navy said. It did not immediately release any additional details.All gates remained closed and the facility remained on lockdown Thursday morning.The station had a similar lockdown last December. In another incident at the base last year, a man pleaded guilty to destruction of U.S. government property and possession of a stolen firearm for ramming his truck into a barricade at the Corpus Christi station.