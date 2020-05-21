u.s. & world

Shooting at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi injures security officer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- A security team "neutralized" an active shooter early Thursday at a Texas naval air station, the U.S. Navy said.

The security team responded at the Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi at about 6:15 a.m. One security force member was injured, the Navy said. It did not immediately release any additional details.


All gates remained closed and the facility remained on lockdown Thursday morning.

The station had a similar lockdown last December. In another incident at the base last year, a man pleaded guilty to destruction of U.S. government property and possession of a stolen firearm for ramming his truck into a barricade at the Corpus Christi station.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
corpus christitexas newsnavygun violencemilitaryactive shootershootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
VIDEO: Paramedic returns home from NY, surprises kids
Coronavirus updates: Solano County to ease more shelter in place restrictions
Loughlin to plead guilty in college scam; Will serve prison time
Nearly 39M have sought US jobless aid since coronavirus hit
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation'
EXCLUSIVE: Robin Williams' son talks mental health amid pandemic
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Loughlin to plead guilty in college scam; Will serve prison time
Nearly 39M have sought US jobless aid since coronavirus hit
Coronavirus updates: Solano County to ease more shelter in place restrictions
More than 1,000 CA pastors agree to reopen churches on May 31
Show More
San Jose pushes for tougher rules on face coverings amid pandemic
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, counties and more
1,200 California pastors demand churches be opened
UCSF doctor predicts 'even anti-vaxers' will be lining up for COVID-19 vaccination
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News