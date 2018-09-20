Shooting reported near charter school in SoCal

A shooting was reported near a charter high school in Van Nuys on Thursday.The shooting was believed to have happened shortly after noon outside of CHAMPS Charter High School of the Arts Multimedia & Performing, located in the 6800 block of Van Nuys Boulevard. The school was on lockdown, Los Angeles police said.Information on injuries was not immediately released, but at least two people were seen injured and on stretchers.Authorities said two suspects fled the area following the incident.Van Nuys Boulevard was closed during the investigation.A manager at a Jack in the Box across the street from the campus said at least part of the incident happened at her drive thru and not at the school.