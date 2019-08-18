Bay Area thrift stores to visit for National Thrift Store Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Saturday is National Thrift Store Day, and in honor of the great bargain-seeking holiday, we've compiled a list of Bay Area thrift stores where you can get in on the fun!
Here are more than three dozen shops where you can find your second-hand items.
San Francisco
Community Thrift
623 Valencia St., San Francisco
Wasteland
1660 Haight St., San Francisco
Held Over
1543 Haight St., San Francisco
ReLove Vintage & Modern Resale
1815 Polk St., San Francisco
Thrift Town
2101 Mission St., San Francisco
Handsome Oxford
646 Hyde St., San Francisco
Goodwill Industries
1580 Mission St., San Francisco
Pikitos
2336 Mission St., San Francisco
East Bay
Crossroads Trading
2338 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley
Buffalo Exchange
2585 Telegraph Ave., Berkeley
Indigo Vintage
2505 Telegraph Ave., Berkeley
Thred Up
1366 N Main St., Walnut Creek
Good Stuff Thrift Shop
10313 San Pablo Ave., El Cerrito
Pretty Penny
5488 College Ave., Oakland
Out of The Closet
238 E 18th St., Oakland
Free Up
2809 MacArthur Blvd., Oakland
Rags to Riches
946 Tyler St Ste C, Benicia
Thrift Town
16160 E 14th St., San Leandro
Tri Valley Haven Thrift Store
116 N L St., Livermore
American Cancer Society Discovery Shop
1989 Santa Rita Rd, Pleasanton
Eco Thrift
25891 Mission Blvd., Hayward
GoodWill
4025 Mowry Ave., Fremont
Savers
7117 Regional St., Dublin
North Bay
Diamonds in the Rough
448 Miller Ave., Mill Valley
The Salvation Army Family Store & Donation Center
1020 3rd St., Santa Rosa
San Rafael Goodwill
809 Lincoln Ave., San Rafael
Eco Thrift
490 Redwood St., Vallejo
Bloom
1557 4th St., San Rafael
St Vincent De Paul Society
2210 Gladstone Dr, Pittsburg
CP Thrift Shop
715 Franklin St., Napa
Solano-Napa Habitat for Humanity Restore
104 Commerce Ct, Fairfield
Opportunity House Thrift Store
107 Peabody Rd, Vacaville
South Bay/Peninsula
Teen Challenge South Bay Thrift Store
1897 W. San Carlos St., San Jose
Neu2u
436 E Santa Clara St., San Jose
The Shop
785 Santa Cruz Ave., Menlo Park
Plato's Closet Pacifica
110 Eureka Dr, Pacifica
Milano Boutique
2480 Flores St., San Mateo
Happy Dragon Thrift Shop
245 W Main St, Los Gatos
American Cancer Society Discovery Shop
39 E Main St., Los Gatos
Burlingame Goodwill
1215 California Drive, Burlingame
Pick of the Litter Thrift Shop
1127 Chula Vista Ave., Burlingame
Goodwill of Silicon Valley
311 W Calaveras Blvd., Milpitas
