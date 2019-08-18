Shopping

Bay Area thrift stores to visit for National Thrift Store Day

This is an undated image of a Goodwill store.

This is an undated image of a Goodwill store. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Saturday is National Thrift Store Day, and in honor of the great bargain-seeking holiday, we've compiled a list of Bay Area thrift stores where you can get in on the fun!

Here are more than three dozen shops where you can find your second-hand items.

San Francisco

Community Thrift
623 Valencia St., San Francisco

Wasteland
1660 Haight St., San Francisco

Held Over
1543 Haight St., San Francisco

ReLove Vintage & Modern Resale
1815 Polk St., San Francisco

Thrift Town
2101 Mission St., San Francisco

Handsome Oxford
646 Hyde St., San Francisco

Goodwill Industries
1580 Mission St., San Francisco

Pikitos
2336 Mission St., San Francisco

East Bay

Crossroads Trading
2338 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley

Buffalo Exchange
2585 Telegraph Ave., Berkeley

Indigo Vintage
2505 Telegraph Ave., Berkeley

Thred Up
1366 N Main St., Walnut Creek

Good Stuff Thrift Shop
10313 San Pablo Ave., El Cerrito

Pretty Penny
5488 College Ave., Oakland

Out of The Closet
238 E 18th St., Oakland

Free Up
2809 MacArthur Blvd., Oakland

Rags to Riches
946 Tyler St Ste C, Benicia

Thrift Town
16160 E 14th St., San Leandro

Tri Valley Haven Thrift Store
116 N L St., Livermore

American Cancer Society Discovery Shop
1989 Santa Rita Rd, Pleasanton

Eco Thrift
25891 Mission Blvd., Hayward

GoodWill
4025 Mowry Ave., Fremont

Savers
7117 Regional St., Dublin

North Bay

Diamonds in the Rough
448 Miller Ave., Mill Valley

The Salvation Army Family Store & Donation Center
1020 3rd St., Santa Rosa

San Rafael Goodwill
809 Lincoln Ave., San Rafael

Eco Thrift
490 Redwood St., Vallejo

Bloom
1557 4th St., San Rafael

St Vincent De Paul Society
2210 Gladstone Dr, Pittsburg

CP Thrift Shop
715 Franklin St., Napa

Solano-Napa Habitat for Humanity Restore
104 Commerce Ct, Fairfield

Opportunity House Thrift Store
107 Peabody Rd, Vacaville

South Bay/Peninsula

Teen Challenge South Bay Thrift Store
1897 W. San Carlos St., San Jose

Neu2u
436 E Santa Clara St., San Jose

The Shop
785 Santa Cruz Ave., Menlo Park

Plato's Closet Pacifica
110 Eureka Dr, Pacifica

Milano Boutique
2480 Flores St., San Mateo

Happy Dragon Thrift Shop
245 W Main St, Los Gatos

American Cancer Society Discovery Shop
39 E Main St., Los Gatos

Burlingame Goodwill
1215 California Drive, Burlingame

Pick of the Litter Thrift Shop
1127 Chula Vista Ave., Burlingame

Goodwill of Silicon Valley
311 W Calaveras Blvd., Milpitas
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingsan franciscooaklandthrift storeclothingshoppingconsumer
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Another victim of deadly Camp Fire identified
Prolific Oven closing all locations by end of August
BART tracks closed between Orinda and Walnut Creek stations this weekend
Judge 'alarmed' by video of SF attack
Strangers come for miles to mourn El Paso shooting victim
AccuWeather Forecast: Foggy night, coastal drizzle ahead
Florida 9-year-old calls 911, helps deliver baby sister
Show More
Jewelry store manager fights off would-be robbers armed with sledgehammers: VIDEO
Family finds live frog in container of organic salad greens
15 years after 'Napoleon Dynamite,' actor who played Kip reflects on cult classic
Bear spray, shields, metal poles seized at Portland protests
Allergic to cats? A new vaccine may fix that
More TOP STORIES News