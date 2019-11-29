Black Friday shoppers score deals at San Francisco Premium Outlets in Livermore

WHAT is the hot item at Adidas? Goodness me pic.twitter.com/1xBrboJ7QF — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) November 29, 2019

Parking lot is full at the outlet mall in Livermore. Someone is going to be so happy when I give up my spot! #BlackFriday pic.twitter.com/KMZ1GbnhZn — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) November 29, 2019

The line at 7:40am Black Friday to get into Tory Burch at the Livermore outlets. The mall is actually pretty quiet right now- it’s a good time to come!- but everyone wants their Tory! pic.twitter.com/V3zs203AS7 — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) November 29, 2019

Black Friday shopping aftermath at Bloomingdales factory store. And it’s not even 8am. pic.twitter.com/8USISNNLCh — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) November 29, 2019

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Thanksgiving is over and now it's to time work off some of that turkey, mashed potatoes and pie. What better way to do that, then with some Black Friday shopping.Many early-bird shoppers have been scoring deals at the San Francisco Premium Outlets in Livermore. Some shoppers started stayed up all night scoring bargains at the outlets.ABC7's Amy Hollyfield asked tired and cold shoppers if they would do it again -- they said yes. So this tradition lives on, great news for retailers who really rely on the holiday season.