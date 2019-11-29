black friday

Black Friday shoppers score deals at San Francisco Premium Outlets in Livermore

By
EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Thanksgiving is over and now it's to time work off some of that turkey, mashed potatoes and pie. What better way to do that, then with some Black Friday shopping.

Many early-bird shoppers have been scoring deals at the San Francisco Premium Outlets in Livermore. Some shoppers started stayed up all night scoring bargains at the outlets.

ABC7's Amy Hollyfield asked tired and cold shoppers if they would do it again -- they said yes. So this tradition lives on, great news for retailers who really rely on the holiday season.

