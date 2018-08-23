Orchard Supply Hardware is CLOSING! SAVE 10-30% off lowest ticketed prices. Everything on sale, everything must go! Shop now while selections are best. Valid in store only. Other restrictions may apply, see stores for complete details. https://t.co/ynLtlNq2XH pic.twitter.com/gueIL7O33K — Orchard Supply (@OrchardSupply) August 23, 2018

Vanity lamps are among the items being discounted during Orchard Supply Hardware's going out of business sale.

The sale signs are going up at Orchard Supply Hardware a day after the store chain announced it is going out of business.Liquidation sales usually start out small at stores that are going out of business and OSH is no different.Most of the items are 10 percent off, but there are a some categories of items that are discounted by 20 percent or 30 percent. These include nuts, bolts, piping and electrical conduits.Keep in mind all sales are final.Orchard Supply Hardware is still honoring gift cards and store credit, but the rewards program has been terminated. Any reward points customers have accumulated are no longer valid.OSH has closed its website except to direct customers to the nearest store.