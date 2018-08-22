BUSINESS

Orchard Supply to close all of its stores

Orchard Supply will be closing all its stores by the end of next month. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Orchard Supply will be closing all its stores by the end of next month. The official announcement came Wednesday morning during the call for Lowe's earnings report.

A spokesperson says the store closing sales will begin August 23 and last about 10 weeks. The store closing process is expected to be done by the end of the year

Lowe's bought Orchard Supply about five years ago.

Orchard Supply was founded in San Jose all the way back in 1931. Back then it was used by farmers to buy supplies.

Eventually it turned into a modern hardware store with 99 stores in California, Oregon and Florida. Several of those are in the Bay Area.

In its earnings report call, Lowe's announced it will be closing all those stores and their distribution facility by the end of September.

Lowe's president and CEO Marvin Ellison said, "While it was a necessary business decision to exit Orchard Supply Hardware, decisions that impact our people are never easy. We will be providing outplacement services for impacted associates, and they will be given priority status if they choose to apply for other Lowe's positions."
