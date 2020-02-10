CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $750 million in baby powder lung cancer suit, infant carriers are being recalled for a fall risk, and more

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $750 million in talc cancer case
A New Jersey state court jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $750 million in damages in a case where plaintiffs said asbestos in the company's talc powder caused their lung cancer.
Despite the judge saying she would lower the amount of the damages (New Jersey state law limits punitive damages, meaning the punitive damage award would be around $186.5 million), this will be the most awarded to claimants suing Johnson & Johnson for their illness. Johnson & Johnson said it would appeal.
The trial focused on Johnson & Johnson Baby Powder and Shower to Shower; the plaintiffs claimed the powder contained small amounts of asbestos, a known cancer-causing substance. Johnson & Johnson denied the allegation, and said they took extensive measures to make sure the powder products were safe and did not contain asbestos.
However, Food and Drug Administration officials noted that Johnson & Johnson recalled almost 33,000 containers of baby powder after the FDA found trace amounts of asbestos in the powder. In early 2019, a California jury ordered the company to pay $29 million in a suit that also linked powder products made in the 1960s and 70s to cancer.
Asbestos is often found naturally near talc in the earth; mining the talc can sometimes allow the asbestos to contaminate it.
14,000 infant carriers recalled due to faulty buckles, fall risk
A major recall for Infantino soft infant and toddler carriers is being issued due to a potential fall risk.
The carriers were shown to have faulty buckles which have the potential to break and cause the child to fall out. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, 14,000 carriers will be affected, but no injuries have been reported yet. The Infantino products could be found at Target and other stores, as well as online at Amazon, from November 2019 through December 2019 for between $30 and $50.
The following models may present a potential fall hazard:
- Infantino Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier Item# 200-207 - Lot Codes 2018 0619 & 2018 0719
- Infantino Flip Front2back Carrier Item# 200-103R - Lot Code 2018 0719
- Infantino Up Close Newborn Carrier Item# 200-193A - Lot Code 2018 0719
Owners of the products are urged to immediately discontinue using it, and to contact the company for a replacement.
Save the Date - Sunday, February 9 is National Pizza Day!
With National Pizza Day just around the corner, here's how you can celebrate with the best pizza deals right here in the Bay Area.
A lot of food chains are getting the head start on these super pizza deals, including:
- BJ's Restaurant: now through Sunday, you can get $100 off any order of $40 or more with promo code 10OFF40
- Round Table Pizza: make a purchase at one of their locations on Sunday, Feb. 9 and get a coupon for a free personal pizza on your next dine-in visit
- Chuck E. Cheese: between Feb. 9 and 14, get a free upgrade to extra-large when you order any large pizza
- Blaze Pizza: get a free large pie when you use Postmates and order a minimum of $25 with the code PIZZADAY
Even Planet Fitness is celebrating National Pizza Day with a party on Feb. 9; visit between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. for a free pizza -- you can enjoy some 'za even if you're not a member, and you can work out and dine all day for free.
Be sure to check out your favorite local pizzerias in your area to see if they're also participating in what is basically the best day of the year!
Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $750 million in baby powder lung cancer suit, infant carriers are being recalled for a fall risk, and more
7 ON YOUR SIDE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More