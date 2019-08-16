7 On Your Side

CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Mercury ordered to pay largest-ever insurance fine, Tyson recalls chicken patties, and Palm offers $5 phone plan

By and Simone Chavoor
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Mercury Insurance fined $27.6 million for scheme to overcharge customers

Mercury Insurance Company has been ordered to pay a $27.6 million dollar fine by the California Supreme Court, after they were found to be overcharging their customers.

In 1988, Proposition 103 was approved by voters. It required insurance companies to charge fair premiums, and to get the Insurance Commissioner's approval for their rates before they went into effect. However, Mercury was found to add on "broker fees" on top of their premiums in order to circumvent the law.

The ensuing decades-long legal battle between Mercury and the California Department of Insurance resulted in Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones assessing a $150 fine for each of Mercury's 183,000 violations between 1999 and 2004. Yesterday, the California Supreme Court rejected Mercury's petition for review, upholding the $27.6 million fine. It is the largest fine ever assessed against a car insurance company in California.

Mercury is the seventh largest insurer in the state.



Tyson Foods recalls frozen chicken patties due to potential foreign contaminant

Tyson Foods is recalling 39,078 pounds of Weaver brand frozen chicken patties due to possible contamination from "extraneous materials."

The patties were produced on January 31, and sold in 26-ounce bags with the number "P-13456" on the back, carrying an expiration date of January 31, 2020, according to a USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service statement.

The FSIS said it learned about the potential contamination from consumer complaints.

Those who purchased the patties are advised to throw them away or return them to the retailer where they were bought. Those worried about adverse health effects from the patties should contact a healthcare provider.



Palm announces $5 cell phone plan

Smartphone company Palm has announced a new cell service plan that costs only $5.

Palm's "Light" service plan starts at $5 per month, and gives users 60 minutes of talk time, 200 text messages, and 200 megabytes of data. Users can opt for a yearlong, three month-long, or monthlong contract, with shorter contracts adding a few bucks to the monthly price.

The service plan is a part of Palm's partnership with US mobile and is only available for use on Palm phones. Palm introduced a new credit-card sized smartphone in November of 2018.



Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppinginsurancepersonal financeautomotivepalmrecallcellphone7 on your sidefood safetyconsumersmartphonesconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: CFPB delays rule to make car title loans less risky, Chase forgives Canadians' debt, and more
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Ford recalls SUVs with rollaway risk, IRS may revoke passports of those with major tax debt, and more
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: FCC and FEMA to test emergency alert system, finances seen as one of the most taboo topics, and Google outlines efforts to go carbon-neutral
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: CFPB rule change might make it harder to get mortgages, Poshmark hacked, and more
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Airfare Myths that could cost you
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Credit Karma exposes user data, and WalletHub lists cheapest, most expensive cars to insure
QUICK TIP: Late summer shopping deals
Uber and Lyft drivers warn of crackdown
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge recommends SF attack suspect wear ankle bracelet
100 degree heat leaves Bay Area in time for weekend
Customs computers outage causes delays at airports nationwide
California leads latest lawsuit over Trump immigration rule
Medical examiner rules Jeffrey Epstein's death a suicide
BART to close tracks between Orinda, Walnut Creek this weekend
Power restored to 61,000 in Marin County
Show More
AccuWeather Forecast: Relief begins today, unhealthy air lingers
NYPD searches for person of interest after suspicious package scare
Israel reverses stance, will allow Rep. Tlaib to visit West Bank
ABC7 Catch-Up: BART expects delays, illegal pot market booms, new spot for foodies
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Redfin closes several Bay Area offices because of gun threat
More TOP STORIES News