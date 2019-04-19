Consumer Catch-Up: Samsung's new folding phone experiences screen issues, Suzuki found to have falsified safety test results, and T-Mobile launches its own checking service

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Samsung's new Galaxy Fold hybrid smartphone/tablet has major display issues, according to early reviewers.The Verge, CNBC, Bloomberg, and influential YouTuber Marques Brownlee all reported problems with the device: bulges appearing between the screen and hinge, or the screen flickering or going blank.A contributor to this problem is that what appears to be a "protective film" on the screen is not meant to be removed - something that Samsung failed to communicate effectively in its packaging. Reviewers who removed the film experienced screen issues.The Galaxy Fold retails for $2,000, which already makes the phone a challenge for Samsung to sell. Reviews about the potential issues with the screen will only complicate matters. Samsung is still recovering from its disastrous Note 7 - a phone that experienced exploding batteries, posing a hazard to public safety and costing the company billions of dollars.Automaker Suzuki has admitted to cheating on safety inspections within its factories, leading it to recall around 2 million vehicles in Japan.After an internal investigation, Suzuki found "evidence of faulty brake checks, tampering with fuel-efficiency data, and inspections being conducted by uncertified staff."There don't appear to be any actual issues with the cars themselves, but the recall is being done out of an abundance of caution since the safety checks are now found to be unreliable. Suzuki, Japan's third-largest automaker, expects to lose $700 million in the debacle. Suzuki President Toshihiro Suzuki said company executives would receive a pay cut as punishment.Suzuki's recall echoes similar incidents with other car manufacturers. Nissan recalled 1.2 million cars last October due to improper factory inspections. Volkswagen experienced its own "emissionsgate" cheating scandal in 2015 when the company was found to be falsifying emissions tests in order to meet U.S. standards.Wireless carrier T-Mobile is introducing its own mobile checking account, called T-Mobile Money.T-Mobile is partnering with BankMobile to offer this new service. The checking account is available to everyone, and will offer 4% interest to customers of their mobile service, and 1% interest to non-customers. It also has no minimum balance requirements and no overdraft, transfer, late-payment, or monthly usage fees. Users of T-Mobile Money will be able to use any of the 55,000 free ATMS that are a part of the Allpoint network.The company noted that while customers can pay for their T-Mobile bill with T-Mobile Money, the two accounts are totally separate from each other. Customers can sign up for the checking account via the T-Mobile app or by visiting a T-Mobile store.T-Mobile has been developing this program for two years as a part of an effort to expand into areas beyond mobile phone service.