From The Archive: Tickle Me Elmo, hottest holiday toy in 1996

By Leslie Brinkley
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The holidays are here! And that means buying gifts. While shopping will look a lot different in 2020, one thing is the same---getting our hands on the hottest toy.

Elmo is best known as the beloved Muppet from Sesame Street, and he has been around for decades. But it was not until 1996, pretty much every shopper across the country wanted to purchase the "Tickle Me Elmo" toy.

RELATED: Furby, Tickle Me Elmo and Hatchimals: The must-have holiday toys of yesteryear

"I've been looking everywhere for this. We're going to fight over Elmo," said Bernadette Preciedo who told ABC7's Leslie Brinkley, that she was "searching for Elmo."

Do you remember this plush toy? Were you able to buy one?

In this edition of From the Archive , we take a look at why shoppers wanted a piece of the beloved Muppet on December 4, 1996.
