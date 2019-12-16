bay area life

Gump's San Francisco is back with its famed holiday shopping experience

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Holidays at Gump's can be described as a winter wonderland that enchants with traditional handcrafted treasures, exquisite fine jewelry, modern creations, and one-of-a-kind gifts!

While Gump's has seen big changes over the years, this famed store is back with the same devotion to exquisite craftsmanship that remains just as strong today as it did more than 150 years ago.

Gump's is a leader in direct-to-you shopping with an award winning catalog and website showcasing everything from exquisite jade and freshwater pearls to the best in cut crystal and home décor.

Shoppers around the world can experience the singular and memorable shopping experience that San Franciscans have known for over a century. After all, there is just one Gump's.

