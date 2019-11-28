Shopping

Hottest toys for every budget

By and Justin Mendoza
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's that time of year again: holiday shopping. If you have kids on your list, and need some gift ideas, we have you covered.

Experts from The Toy Insider reviewed dozens of items.

7 On Your Side's Michael Finney spoke to Marissa DiBartolo, Editor-in-Chief at The Toy Insider, a toy review website, to discuss the hottest toys for every budget.

The toys discussed in this segment:

Mix & Mash YoBucket 3D Goosh (WeCool Toys)

Alpaca, Sloth, Axolotl Puppets (Folkmanis)

Dino Smashers Epic Egg (Zuru)

LeapBuilders ABC Smart House (LeapFrog)

Hatchimals WOW (Spin Master)

Wave Catcher (Rollplay)

