7 On Your Side

QUICK TIP: What are the rules for returning things to the store?

EMBED <>More Videos

Whatever your reason, sometimes you need to return something you purchased to the store where you bought it. But what are the rules for returns?

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- What are the rules when returning items to a store? Michael Finney has a 7 On Your Side quick tip for you!

In the state of California, a retailer is allowed to have any rule they want about returns and exchanges, but they have to tell you in advance before you purchase. And that means there needs to be a sign, and that sign needs to be right next to the cash register. If there isn't a sign, the state just assumes they have given you seven days to return the item. Now, what is the catch in all of this? They're allowed to ask for a receipt.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
shoppingsan franciscoquick tip7 on your sideshoppingconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
EXCLUSIVE: State accused Pacifica auto shop of fraud
QUICK TIP: Why are new televisions so cheap?
Should stores be required to take back the empty containers they sell?
Car loan delinquency hits new high
TOP STORIES
Formal agreement not reached in San Ramon Valley Unified negotiations
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Thursday
Accuweather Forecast: More showers today
San Jose mother, 2 children found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Oncologist: Pancreatic cancer affecting more Americans
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Powerball jackpot grows to $414M
Show More
Ex-Florida cop guilty of manslaughter, attempted murder for killing stranded black motorist
First all-female spacewalk set for March 29
Mark Zuckerberg lays out plans for privacy-friendly Facebook
Federal judge criticizes PG&E's wildfire record, demands action
Multi-vehicle crash cleared from SB Hwy 101 lanes in San Jose
More TOP STORIES News