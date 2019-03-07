QUICK TIP: What are the rules for returning things to the store?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- What are the rules when returning items to a store? Michael Finney has a 7 On Your Side quick tip for you!In the state of California, a retailer is allowed to have any rule they want about returns and exchanges, but they have to tell you in advance before you purchase. And that means there needs to be a sign, and that sign needs to be right next to the cash register. If there isn't a sign, the state just assumes they have given you seven days to return the item. Now, what is the catch in all of this? They're allowed to ask for a receipt.