QUICK TIP: What to buy -- and not buy -- on Black Friday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Do you know what you should buy on Black Friday... and what you shouldn't? Michael Finney has a 7 On Your Side Quick Tip for you!
The financial website WalletHub has been checking out prices. And it says 18 percent of all items offer no discount on Black Friday. So, where do you find a deal?
Toys! There will be about 33 percent off. Same with jewelry, and clothing, and media such as books, music, and movies.
Where are you less likely to find a deal? Appliances, furniture, and here's a real surprise. WalletHub says computers and cell phones.
So, when you're out shopping on Black Friday, you need to compare prices - not just between stores, but also before Black Friday, and during.
