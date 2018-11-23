SANTA CLAUS

"Selfie Santa" to make the rounds at mall in San Francisco

Don't expect the classic Santa photo station at Westfield Mall in San Francisco. Instead, he will be taking selfies this holiday season. (AP)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) --
Don't expect the classic Santa photo station at Westfield Mall in San Francisco. Instead, he will be taking selfies this holiday season.

According to the Chronicle, Santa has cleared his schedule, so he can walk around the mall on the weekends and take free selfies with you.

A mall spokesperson says this will give families an alternative to the sometimes cost-prohibitive traditional photos.

According to the mall website, specific dates for the "Selfie Santa experience" will be coming soon.

