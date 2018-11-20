HOLIDAY

Fun facts about the North Pole

EMBED </>More Videos

It's known as Santa's home, but here are other things you may not know about the North Pole. (AccuWeather)

You know that Santa lives there, but did you know these other fun facts about the North Pole?

The North Pole is located in the middle of the Arctic Ocean amid waters almost permanently covered in shifting sea ice, according to AccuWeather. The sea ice that surrounds the North Pole is typically between 6'7" and 9'10" thick.

Average temperatures around the North Pole are around -24 degrees Fahrenheit during the winter. The sun only rises and sets once a year, and continuously is above the horizon in the summer and below the horizon in the winter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherbuzzworthywatercooleru.s. & worldsanta clausholidayweatherplcb holiday
HOLIDAY
How many calories will your Thanksgiving meal cost you?
How to cook turkey: Recipes from Butterball
Friendsgiving Ideas: Food tips, decor, and more
How to cook a Thanksgiving dinner
More holiday
WEATHER
California Wildfires: Current Bay Area air quality levels
Accuweather Forecast: Chances of rain today through Friday
The coldest town on Earth
Five ways to save on your heating bill
More Weather
Top Stories
Millions hit the roads for Thanksgiving holiday travel
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Chances of rain today through Friday
California Wildfires: Current Bay Area air quality levels
TIMELINE: 49ers fan who disappeared after game found dead
Butte College's Men's Basketball takes to the court for first time since Camp Fire
Will there be acid rain in the Bay Area?
Tourists rejoice as cable cars begin running in San Francisco again
Show More
Crews and evacuees from the Camp Fire prepping for the coming storm
New bomb-sniffing dogs to protect VTA public transit
Small SF neighborhood taking no chances as storm approaches, preps for flooding
Therapy dog helps San Jose students cope without outdoor recess
Roundup maker Monsanto appeals $78.5 million verdict over Bay Area man's cancer
More News