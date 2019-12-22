Stores try new strategies to attract 'Super Saturday' shoppers weekend before Christmas

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- Black Friday and Cyber Monday may get all the holiday hype, but Super Saturday -- the Saturday before Christmas -- could be bigger than both, according to National Retail Federation, or NRF.The NRF predicts close to 148 million U.S. consumers to shop on Super Saturday. That's up from 134.3 million last year.Retail analysts say Super Saturday is perfect for guys like Thomas Davis - someone who procrastinated to the end but also waited for big holiday deals."Well, I procrastinated! I was thinking, last minute, last minute. And they say the best deals are at the end," says Davis, who lives in Antioch.Elaine De Lara is a marketing specialist at the Sun Valley Mall in Concord. She says, previously, Black Friday offered the biggest sales. But those discounts are now lasting until Christmas.And with the cut-off for Christmas deliveries having past, the mall is seeing an increase in online shoppers coming in to pick up gifts, which stores are trying to capitalize on for Super Saturday."(There are) great deals up to the last minute, like 50 percent off whole stores. Even in this last weekend, so it's been crazy," says De Lara. "If (stores) are not doing major promos throughout the entire duration of the season, we are also seeing it just tacked on this tale-end, last weekend."Wendy Ledesma had her hands full of shopping bags after a day at the mall. She says she found great deals that she wasn't expecting at Victoria's Secret."Ten items for $30!" says Ledesma, excited about how much shew saved.Nubia Villagrana says she found some big sales at Macy's, some gifts at 30 percent off. But she admits, while the savings are great, her busy work schedule is the main reason for shopping on Super Saturday."Too busy at work, trying to get things together. Clients driving us crazy!" she says with a laugh. "That's why we waited so long. And I feel we work better under pressure sometimes too, you know. Find everything a little faster."