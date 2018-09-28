MASS SHOOTING

Left for dead at Jonestown 40 years ago: A look back at the horrifying ordeal by survivor Congresswoman Jackie Speier

Bay Area Rep. Jackie Speier and the late Congressman Ryan are seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
This year marks the 40th anniversary of the largest mass murder-suicide in American history. It happened in a remote village overseas named "Jonestown" in the South American country of Guyana. Congresswoman Jackie Speier, D-Calif., was there in 1978. She was shot and left for dead. She talked with ABC7's Cheryl Jennings about the horrific ordeal that haunts her to this day.

VIDEO: Rep. Speier opens up about Jonestown massacre
EMBED More News Videos

"There are so many thoughts that run through your head when you're dying. And I was 28 years old. I had resigned myself to the fact that I was dying." Bay Area Rep. Jackie Speier was shot and left to die in what became the largest mass murder-suicide in American history. Here's a look at what she shared with ABC7's Cheryl Jennings about the ordeal that haunts her to this day.



"Every time I go back to that moment, I thank God that I'm still alive, because there's no reason why I am alive," she said.

Speier was just 28 years old. She was an aide to Congressman Leo Ryan, who went to investigate claims of abuse and people being held against their will in Guyana by cult leader Reverend Jim Jones. But his followers weren't going to let the Congressional delegation, including journalists, leave alive. They were ambushed as they were boarding their plane.

Speier: "And then Ryan started to run so I ran under the plane. And as I was running, he was hit once. And then he was hit again. And fell. And I just ran to one of the wheels and tried to hide there, pretending I was dead."
Jennings: "Do you remember the physical-ness of being hit?
Speier: "The first thing I felt was the impact and then I looked onto my right side and my right arm was blown up and there was bone sticking out. My right thigh was totally destroyed, but the femoral artery was still intact. If that had been severed, I would have bled to death."

Speier was shot five times, including a bullet to her back.

Jennings: "You were basically left for dead."
Speier: "We were on that airstrip for 22 hours without medical attention."

Miraculously, Speier survived. She was finally airlifted to America where she would undergo at least 10 surgeries.

Jennings "Do you still have shrapnel in your body?"
Speier: "I do. I have two bullets still and then shrapnel as well."

Shortly after the attack on the Congressional delegation in Guyana, more than 900 men, women and children died after Jim Jones ordered them to drink a cyanide-laced beverage. Speier says the children and infants were injected with the poison.

"I always get my hackles up when people say it was suicide. Those people were murdered," Speier angrily reflected.

They had believed the promises by Jim Jones, that he would lead them to a better life as members of his church, The Peoples Temple. He was powerful and charismatic.

The late San Francisco Mayor George Moscone talked about Reverend Jones' appeal, "He had a reputation in the community for being able to bring peacefulness and harmony to people who were very poor and very frustrated."

RELATED: 40 years after the Jonestown massacre: Jim Jones' surviving sons on what they think of their father, the Peoples Temple today

Jim Jones was close to prominent leaders in San Francisco government, in spite of complaints against him and by people who wanted to leave his church.

Of the politicians, Speier says they, "Just turned a deaf ear. And they did so because Jim Jones represented two to 3000 votes. Two to 300 precinct walkers, two to 3000 individuals who could get out the vote. And he was immediately made the chairman of the Housing Authority once he helped deliver the election of the Mayor."

According to Speier, she heard all the stories from the defectors.

"So I knew he was an unstable person going in," she said. "And was concerned about that trip and said to Congressman Ryan, 'Are you sure we should be going?' He had this sense that we would be protected."

The late Congressman Leo Ryan talked about his conversations with supporters of Jim Jones.

"There are some people who believe this is the best thing that ever happened to them in their whole life," he said.

RELATED: 40 years after Jonestown massacre, ex-members describe Jim Jones as a 'real monster'

And Jim Jones chastised anyone who complained about him, saying, "People play games. They lie. They lie, what can I do about liars?"

The painful truth is that Ryan was shot more than 40 times. He died trying to save people from Jim Jones.

More than 400 Peoples Temple members are in a mass grave at Oakland's evergreen cemetery. That includes children. A simple tombstone marks their remains.

Speier found a way to survive emotionally. She appreciates all she's been given, after her brush with death and the Jonestown massacre.

"I have lived a very full life," she said. "I've had lots of highs and a fair number of lows but I'm very lucky because of my family, friends, and my faith."

Watch "Truth and Lies: Jonestown - Paradise Lost" on ABC7 tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mass shootingshootingshooting rampagejackie speieru.s. & worldattempted murdercrimemurderhistorySan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MASS SHOOTING
VIDEO: Rep. Speier opens up about Jonestown massacre
Mom shot 12 times in Cincinnati rampage survived by playing dead
Suspect killed, 4 injured in shooting at Wisconsin software company
Bakersfield shootings: 5 victims, gunman ID'd after deadly rampage
More mass shooting
Top Stories
South Bay sexual assault hotline sees uptick following Blasey Ford's testimony
Mistaken rideshare sucker-punch leaves East Bay man hospitalized
Vigilant citizen documents shocking drug 'madness' for months in SF
Salesforce Transit Center shoring system design almost complete
Retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy speaks in Sacramento
Protester who confronted Flake: 'Everyone had an impact'
VIDEO: Rep. Speier opens up about Jonestown massacre
Marty Balin, founder of Jefferson Airplane, dies at 76
Show More
Here's what Facebook is doing to address major security issue
Who is Mark Judge, Brett Kavanaugh's high school friend?
VIDEO: Protesters confront Sen. Flake in elevator
Crash shuts down Highway 4 in Discovery Bay
Sen. Harris walks out of Kavanaugh hearing in protest
More News