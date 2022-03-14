San Jose man arrested in double stabbing that killed his father, injured mother, police say

SJ man arrested in double stabbing that killed his father: Police

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating two separate incidents in San Jose this weekend, one involving the death of San Jose police officer DeJon Packer and the other involving a deadly double stabbing of a father and a mother.

Police want to be clear these incidents are not related, after some reports online tied them together.

On Sunday police, arrested a 37-year-old Kevin Jones on suspicion of stabbing his father and mother in San Jose's Alviso neighborhood.

This happened shortly after midnight Sunday in the 2000 block of Gold Street.

When officers arrived, 69-year-old Michael Jones, Kevin's father, was dead. His mother was stabbed several times but survived. According to Mercury news, Michael Jones was a well-known and respected Bay Area chess coach for the last 20 years.



Also over the weekend in a non-related incident, former SJSU running back and Officer DeJon Packer was found dead in his home over the weekend.

Both San Jose police and San Jose State University confirmed the 24-year-old's death.

Packer was a San Jose native and a graduate of Gunderson High School. He had graduated from the police academy last year.

Police have not released additional information on Packer's death.




