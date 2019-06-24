San Jose police on scene of double shooting, possible standoff situation

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police are at the scene of a double shooting on Habbitts Court. Police say two adults have been shot and are being transported to the hospital.

When officers arrived on the scene, they say two adults exited the home suffering from at least one gunshot wound each.

Police say they are attempting to contact the suspect, who may still be inside the home.

A perimeter has been set up around the home and police are working to determine if there are any other residents inside.

UPDATE: Five people have died after a murder-suicide at a home in San Jose, police say.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josesjpdshootingdouble shootingstandoff
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
More TOP STORIES News