San Jose police on scene of double shooting, possible standoff situation

People are trying to get home but can’t because police have blocked the roads around Habbitts Court due to the shooting. Neighbors tell me this happened in a mobile home park in the Seven Trees neighborhood in San Jose. pic.twitter.com/xWKJHNKtDY — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) June 24, 2019

Other neighbors say this is not a mobile home community (it may be near once, hence the confusion). Some people here have now been evacuated by police...just waiting to be able to come home pic.twitter.com/0QiFwTzLOm — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) June 24, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police are at the scene of a double shooting on Habbitts Court. Police say two adults have been shot and are being transported to the hospital.When officers arrived on the scene, they say two adults exited the home suffering from at least one gunshot wound each.Police say they are attempting to contact the suspect, who may still be inside the home.A perimeter has been set up around the home and police are working to determine if there are any other residents inside.