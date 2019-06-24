3 women, 2 men dead after murder-suicide shooting in San Jose, Calif. on Habitts Court, police say

By Jobina Fortson
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Five people have died, including the suspect, after a standoff in San Jose, California, police said. All four of the victims died of gunshot wounds, authorities say.

The stand-off began at 8:40 Sunday night at a home on Habbitts Court off Senter Road after reports of shots fired. Police arriving at the scene said they located several family members who were fleeing the scene.

Officers used an armored tactical vehicle to help rescue a man and woman from the house. The two victims were suffering from at least one gunshot wound each and were transported to the hospital, police say. They were pronounced deceased a short time later, authorities said.

RELATED: Woman jumped fence to get away from suspect in San Jose murder-suicide at home on Habbitts Court

After a standoff, officers entered the house around 1:25 a.m. and found two women and the suspect suffering from at least one gunshot wound each. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is being investigated as a quadruple murder-suicide, according to authorities. It appears the suspect shot the four victims before committing suicide by shooting himself, police said. There are no outstanding suspects, authorities say.

San Jose police confirm that two people did escape the home unharmed.

A neighbor told ABC7 News that the suspect's wife ran inside his home to seek shelter. The neighbor said she jumped the fence between their homes and ran into his home, hiding in his 5-year-old son's bedroom.

RELATED: Here's what we know about the San Jose standoff, deadly shooting

The neighbor said he was hiding with his family in their master bedroom and did not talk to the woman. He then went outside to close all their doors and said he saw the suspect looking for his wife.
The shootings have devastated the community.

"Our hearts go out to the family and the community who just lost family members in this city. This is a horrible act of violence," said San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo.

Several people living near Habbitts Court have been evacuated; they are staying at a nearby community center. There is still a large police presence in the neighborhood.

Police have not released a motive.




Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josesjpdmurdersuicideshootingdouble shootingstandoff
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
What we know about the deadly San Jose shooting
SJ police on scene of double shooting, possible standoff situation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News