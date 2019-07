Here's what we know about the San Jose standoff, shooting at a home on Habbitts Court that left five people dead

Multiple calls of shots fired at a home on Habbitts Court were reported on Sunday, June 23, 2019.



Police say the gunman's wife, daughter and niece were able to escape unharmed.



A neighbor says the wife of the suspect ran inside his home, seeking shelter.



Homes nearby were evacuated as SWAT officers moved in and negotiators tried to contact the suspect.



A man and woman were rescued and taken to a nearby hospital, where both died.



Two other women and the alleged gunman were still inside the residence when officers arrived.



Police entered the home around 1:25 a.m. and found all three with at least one gunshot wound. All died at the scene.



Officials believe the gunman shot the four people before turning the gun on himself.



Police say the suspect used a handgun and was found in his side yard with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.



The victims and suspect were all family members, police say.



Police say there was no documented history of domestic violence between the suspect and family members.



Neighbors describe the family as seeming relatively normal, with one calling the suspect a "very nice guy."



A relative of the suspect says he had been upset his wife was able to get visas for her relatives to travel from Vietnam to the United States.



The incident is being investigated as a quadruple murder-suicide.



This was the South Bay's deadliest shooting since March 2009.

