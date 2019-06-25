Here's what we know about the San Jose standoff, shooting at a home on Habbitts Court that left five people dead

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Authorities say a gunman shot and killed four people then turned the gun on himself after an hours-long standoff with police in San Jose, California.

Here's what we know so far:


  • Multiple calls of shots fired at a home on Habbitts Court were reported on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

  • Police say the gunman's wife, daughter and niece were able to escape unharmed.

  • A neighbor says the wife of the suspect ran inside his home, seeking shelter.

  • Homes nearby were evacuated as SWAT officers moved in and negotiators tried to contact the suspect.

  • A man and woman were rescued and taken to a nearby hospital, where both died.

  • Two other women and the alleged gunman were still inside the residence when officers arrived.

  • Police entered the home around 1:25 a.m. and found all three with at least one gunshot wound. All died at the scene.

  • Officials believe the gunman shot the four people before turning the gun on himself.

  • Police say the suspect used a handgun and was found in his side yard with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

  • The victims and suspect were all family members, police say.

  • Police say there was no documented history of domestic violence between the suspect and family members.

  • Neighbors describe the family as seeming relatively normal, with one calling the suspect a "very nice guy."

  • A relative of the suspect says he had been upset his wife was able to get visas for her relatives to travel from Vietnam to the United States.

  • The incident is being investigated as a quadruple murder-suicide.

  • This was the South Bay's deadliest shooting since March 2009.


