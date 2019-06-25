Here's what we know about the San Jose standoff, shooting at a home on Habbitts Court that left five people dead

RELATED: Woman jumped fence to get away from suspect in San Jose murder-suicide at home on Habbitts Court
Here's what we know so far:
- Multiple calls of shots fired at a home on Habbitts Court were reported on Sunday, June 23, 2019.
- Police say the gunman's wife, daughter and niece were able to escape unharmed.
- A neighbor says the wife of the suspect ran inside his home, seeking shelter.
- Homes nearby were evacuated as SWAT officers moved in and negotiators tried to contact the suspect.
- A man and woman were rescued and taken to a nearby hospital, where both died.
- Two other women and the alleged gunman were still inside the residence when officers arrived.
- Police entered the home around 1:25 a.m. and found all three with at least one gunshot wound. All died at the scene.
- Officials believe the gunman shot the four people before turning the gun on himself.
- Police say the suspect used a handgun and was found in his side yard with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
- The victims and suspect were all family members, police say.
- Police say there was no documented history of domestic violence between the suspect and family members.
- Neighbors describe the family as seeming relatively normal, with one calling the suspect a "very nice guy."
- A relative of the suspect says he had been upset his wife was able to get visas for her relatives to travel from Vietnam to the United States.
- The incident is being investigated as a quadruple murder-suicide.
- This was the South Bay's deadliest shooting since March 2009.
Get the latest updates on the deadly San Jose shooting here.