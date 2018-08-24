San Jose's embattled independent police auditor, Aaron Zisser, has resigned. In office slightly less than a year, San Jose native Zisser had spent most of his career working in civil rights in the U.S. Department of Justice.He came under attack by the police chief and by the police officers association when his office's annual audit used percentages instead of raw numbers for use-of-force incidents. Zisser also was criticized for appearing in public with the family of 18-year-old Anthony Nunez, who died after he was shot by two San Jose Police officers in 2016.Paul Kelly, president of the police officers association, held a news conference in July and showed a video of Zisser with the Nunez family. The association called for Zisser's resignation. The video opened Zisser to accusations he was taking sides instead of being impartial. However, Zisser told ABC7 News, "This is a group of people who feel like they're not being heard. I wanted them to know that I hear them. I went to observe and listen to their message, and then I left very quickly."Mayor Sam Liccardo issued a statement Friday morning, saying, "I'd like to thank Aaron for his service to our community and for his hard work and commitment to police oversight. I respect his decision to step down and wish him well."Zisser issued this statement: "I am proud of the work I have done as San Jose's IPA and am grateful to have had this opportunity to serve the City of San Jose. I remain available and committed to supporting San Jose communities, the steadfast grassroots leaders, City leaders, SJPD, and the next IPA."The San Jose Police Officers Association is planning to hold a news conference late Friday morning to react to Zisser's resignation.