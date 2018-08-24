San Jose's Independent Police Auditor resigns short of a year on job

EMBED </>More Videos

San Jose's embattled independent police auditor, Aaron Zisser, has resigned. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
San Jose's embattled independent police auditor, Aaron Zisser, has resigned. In office slightly less than a year, San Jose native Zisser had spent most of his career working in civil rights in the U.S. Department of Justice.

He came under attack by the police chief and by the police officers association when his office's annual audit used percentages instead of raw numbers for use-of-force incidents. Zisser also was criticized for appearing in public with the family of 18-year-old Anthony Nunez, who died after he was shot by two San Jose Police officers in 2016.

RELATED: Protest video has critics seeking San Jose's Independent Police Auditor to resign

Paul Kelly, president of the police officers association, held a news conference in July and showed a video of Zisser with the Nunez family. The association called for Zisser's resignation. The video opened Zisser to accusations he was taking sides instead of being impartial. However, Zisser told ABC7 News, "This is a group of people who feel like they're not being heard. I wanted them to know that I hear them. I went to observe and listen to their message, and then I left very quickly."

Mayor Sam Liccardo issued a statement Friday morning, saying, "I'd like to thank Aaron for his service to our community and for his hard work and commitment to police oversight. I respect his decision to step down and wish him well."
Zisser issued this statement: "I am proud of the work I have done as San Jose's IPA and am grateful to have had this opportunity to serve the City of San Jose. I remain available and committed to supporting San Jose communities, the steadfast grassroots leaders, City leaders, SJPD, and the next IPA."

RELATED: SJPD officers want independent police auditor removed

The San Jose Police Officers Association is planning to hold a news conference late Friday morning to react to Zisser's resignation.

ABC7 News reporter Chris Nguyen is working on this story and will have more soon on this developing story.

For more stories, photos, and video on San Jose police, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
SJPDpolicepolice officerprotestviolenceofficer-involved shootingSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Protest video has critics seeking SJ's Independent Police Auditor to resign
SJPD officers want independent police auditor removed
Top Stories
Bay Area under another Spare the Air order
LIVE: Hurricane Lane brings catastrophic flooding to Hawaii
Parent says child punished for calling teacher 'ma'am'
United flight makes safe emergency landing at SFO after bird strike
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
Hurricane Lane triggers cancellations, delays at San Jose Airport
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Woman calls cops on 8-year-old girl for walking her dog alone
Show More
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
'Aggressive' toe-biting insects found in Santa Monica Mountains
Doctor killed family with gas-filled yoga ball, police say
Man with 'dim view of women' arrested on new shooting charge
More News