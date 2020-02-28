Small plane makes emergency landing at Mineta San Jose Airport

SKY7 video shows the small plane flying low, the plane making a landing, and the passengers walking off the plane.
The pilot reported having mechanical difficulties and had been in the air for about 45 minutes.
VIDEO: A small plane from Idaho Falls, Idaho that was carrying four passengers successfully made an emergency landing at Mineta San Jose Airport. https://t.co/fdBL9MDk5B pic.twitter.com/n02zPRC3qq— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) February 28, 2020
Officials say the plane has been going back and forth from SJC and Reid-Hillview Airport, burning off fuel around San Jose.
Crews are currently on the scene assisting with the emergency landing.
One of two runways has re-opened to commercial traffic, according to airport officials. Mineta San Jose says there may be a few delays, so you can check with your airline for flight specific information.
UPDATE: One of our two runways has re-opened to commercial traffic. Expect a few delays as we get back up and running, and check with your airline for flight-specific info. We appreciate travelers' patience and understanding-#SafetyFirst! #SJCUpdates pic.twitter.com/RLRUOviky5— Mineta San Jose International Airport (@FlySJC) February 28, 2020
