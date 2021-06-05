earthquake

Earthquake swarm, including magnitude-5.3 quake, strikes Southern California: USGS

How to make your own earthquake kit

CALIPATRIA, Calif. -- A swarm of earthquakes -- one measuring a magnitude of 5.3 -- struck near the Salton Sea in Imperial County on Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The series of quakes began shortly before 11 a.m., with the magnitude-5.3 temblor occurring at 10:55 a.m. at a depth of 3 miles, the USGS said. The epicenter of that earthquake was located about 7 miles west of Calipatria and 25 miles north of El Centro, a city just north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

A magnitude-4.3 quake was also among the several dozen recorded in the area Saturday morning, the Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage.


What is an earthquake swarm? If a big quake hits during the pandemic, will we be prepared? Dr. Lucy Jones is answering questions about earthquakes from ABC7 viewers.



