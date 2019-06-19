40 percent of young adults don't wear deodorant, study finds

SAN FRANCISCO -- A new poll finds nearly 40 percent of young adults between 18 and 24 have not used deodorant within the past month.
About 30 percent of adults between 25 and 34 said the same thing.
The market research company YouGov conducted the survey.
We don't know why young people are not using deodorant...but it appears it's not because they don't care about hygiene.
The poll found young adults wash their hair as often as their parents' generation.
