EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2654287" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> San Francisco transformed into Gotham City for a pint-sized superhero on Nov. 15, 2013. Watch the video player above for a look back at this special day.

Thursday marks five years since one of the biggest days in Bay Area history.November 15th, 2013 was the day San Francisco became Gotham City, so 5-year-old leukemia survivor Miles Scott could become "Batkid" and save the city.The event started as a simple "Make a Wish" request.By the time the big day came, more than 16,000 volunteers were involved.Who can forget how huge crowds of people cheered Miles on?He's now a happy 10-year-old in the fifth grade who helps out on the family farm in Tulelake.We're happy to tell you Miles' cancer is in remission.