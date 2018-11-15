BATKID

5-year anniversary of Batkid saving San Francisco

Thursday marks five years since one of the biggest days in Bay Area history. (Photo by Make-A-Wish)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Thursday marks five years since one of the biggest days in Bay Area history.

November 15th, 2013 was the day San Francisco became Gotham City, so 5-year-old leukemia survivor Miles Scott could become "Batkid" and save the city.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Batkid saves San Francisco in Nov. 2013
San Francisco transformed into Gotham City for a pint-sized superhero on Nov. 15, 2013. Watch the video player above for a look back at this special day.



The event started as a simple "Make a Wish" request.

By the time the big day came, more than 16,000 volunteers were involved.

Who can forget how huge crowds of people cheered Miles on?

He's now a happy 10-year-old in the fifth grade who helps out on the family farm in Tulelake.

We're happy to tell you Miles' cancer is in remission.

