Society

Survey finds a majority of people are worried about the future of the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A new survey found more than half of the people living in the Bay Area are unhappy or worried about our future.

The San Francisco Foundation paid EMC Research to survey people in five counties in October.

The results show residents are pessimistic about the future. Fifty-three percent of people surveyed said the Bay Area is on the wrong track. Sixty-seven percent were worried about the Bay Area's future. "This survey shows us just how worried people are, but it is also a reminder of what everyone wants - an affordable place to call home in a community where they feel they belong," said San Francisco Foundation CEO Fred Blackwell. "People see what's happening around them. They see people being pushed out of their communities and they feel the threat to their own future. Most of all, they want action."

The survey found housing to be a major concern. Eighty-five percent of Bay Area residents agreed that housing is a basic human need. Fifty-seven percent said making housing more affordable should be a "very high priority." "We know that income inequality and housing inequality are big challenges," said Judith Bell, Chief Impact Officer at the San Francisco Foundation. "The public clearly wants to make sure that people of different races and incomes can thrive in the Bay Area. There is enormous public will to make this happen."

SHARE YOUR HOUSING STORY: How are you making it work here in the Bay Area?

Fourty-three percent of people surveyed said it's very important to enforce laws that prevent landlords, developers and others from discriminating people based on race.

People who took the survey note that living in the Bay Area isn't all bad. seventy-six percent say they value the Bay Area's racial and cultural diversity. Sixty-five percent say protecting that diversity should be a priority.

The full results of the survey can be found here.

ABC7 has covered housing issues throughout the Bay Area extensively. We're searching for real solutions that will impact our communities.

Take a look at ABC7's latest stories and videos about efforts to Build a Better Bay Area.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscooaklandsan josebuilding a better bay areahappinesshousingu.s. & worlddiversityaffordable housingsurvey
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pelosi announces House drafting articles of impeachment
AccuWeather forecast: Break today, soaked tomorrow
Mom slams car into Antioch barber after son's haircut, police say
WATCH IN 60: Grocery store credit card fraud, Uber's new feature, Make-A-Wish surprise
What to watch on Disney+ this holiday season
Elderly woman killed in house fire in Novato
House Speaker Pelosi rebukes reporter: 'Don't mess with me'
Show More
Bear spotted running through backyards of Wilmington neighborhood
Sailor kills 2 civilians, self at Pearl Harbor shipyard
New deadly defect with Takata airbags prompts another recall
News chopper struck by suspected drone over Los Angeles
$21.5M verdict awarded to motorcyclist hit by car on freeway
More TOP STORIES News