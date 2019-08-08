FROM THE ARCHIVES: A look at the Bay Area housing crisis in the 1980s

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area housing crisis is nothing new, in fact, KGO has been looking at the issue for nearly 40 years! Deep in the archives at ABC 7, we found a 10-part series on the housing crisis that aired in May, 1980.KGO reporter Suzanne Saunders examined everything from the high 17 percent interest loans homebuyers were dealing with at the time, to the new technology that made building a home cheaper.Even four decades ago, many people were moving out of the Bay Area to try and find affordable housing.Watch the 10-part series in the player above.