Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Part of Building a Better Bay Area, is tackling its housing crisis.

SHARE YOUR HOUSING STORY: How are you making it work here in the Bay Area?

Living in the Bay Area means shacking-up with family, friends and strangers. For some, it means extreme downsizing. For everyone, it means paying too much for too little. The Bay Area needs real housing solutions.

Starting on Monday, ABC7 will have a week-long look at housing issues throughout the Bay Area. We're searching for real solutions that will impact our communities.

Take a look at ABC7's latest stories and videos about efforts to Build a Better Bay Area.

