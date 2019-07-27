Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Part of Building a Better Bay Area, is tackling its housing crisis.Living in the Bay Area means shacking-up with family, friends and strangers. For some, it means extreme downsizing. For everyone, it means paying too much for too little. The Bay Area needs real housing solutions.Starting on Monday, ABC7 will have a week-long look at housing issues throughout the Bay Area. We're searching for real solutions that will impact our communities.