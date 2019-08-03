Building a Better Bay Area Housing Crisis Town Hall

RELATED: Bay Area Housing Crisis: How are you making it work?
ABC7 News Anchor Dan Ashley moderated the discussion and asked your questions to make sure your voice was heard. We wanted to know what you thought and how your community is dealing with this Bay Area reality.
We invited our viewers to submit questions on our site or on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.
PANEL GUESTS:
- Ken Kirkey: Planning Director for the San Francisco Bay Area Metropolitan Transportation Commission
- Maryann Leshin: Deputy Director for the City of Oakland's Housing & Community Development Department
- Elizabeth Kneebone: Research Director for UC Berkeley's Terner Center for Housing Innovation
- Judson True: Director of Housing Delivery for the City of San Francisco
- Cynthia A. Parker: President and CEO for BRIDGE Housing
- Jim Wunderman: President and CEO for the Bay Area Council
