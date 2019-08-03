building a better bay area

Building a Better Bay Area Housing Crisis Town Hall

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 brought local housing experts together to tackle tough questions around the Bay Area housing crisis. We had one goal: to bring you real solutions.

ABC7 News Anchor Dan Ashley moderated the discussion and asked your questions to make sure your voice was heard. We wanted to know what you thought and how your community is dealing with this Bay Area reality.

PANEL GUESTS:

  • Ken Kirkey: Planning Director for the San Francisco Bay Area Metropolitan Transportation Commission

  • Maryann Leshin: Deputy Director for the City of Oakland's Housing & Community Development Department

  • Elizabeth Kneebone: Research Director for UC Berkeley's Terner Center for Housing Innovation

  • Judson True: Director of Housing Delivery for the City of San Francisco

  • Cynthia A. Parker: President and CEO for BRIDGE Housing

  • Jim Wunderman: President and CEO for the Bay Area Council

