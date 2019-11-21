Society

7 arrested during protest over Ann Coulter visit in Berkeley

Hundreds of protesters gathered on the University of California at Berkeley campus Wednesday evening to protest a planned speaking appearance by conservative author Ann Coulter. (KGO-TV)

BERKELEY, Calif. -- At least seven people were arrested as hundreds of protesters gathered on the University of California at Berkeley campus Wednesday evening to protest a speaking appearance by conservative author Ann Coulter.

University spokesperson Dan Mogulof said as of about 10 p.m. that he did not know what the protesters were arrested for. One of the protesters was arrested inside the event.

The protesters started gathering outside Wheeler Hall at about 7 p.m. The event was scheduled to begin inside at 8 p.m.

"Ann Coulter out of the bay, immigrants are here to stay," the demonstrators chanted.

The protesters swarmed around orange barricades outside the building, blocking the only entrance and trying to prevent attendees from getting in.

Some people attending waded through the hostile crowd looking for a way in, while protesters pointed and yelled, "don't let them in!"

Many did manage to get inside by hopping the barricades with the assistance of police. Mogulof could not provide attendance figures as it was not a campus-organized event. The event was organized by the Berkeley College Republicans.

At least one person needed medical assistance. A person suffered an apparent medical issue. A man was carried out from inside the barricades and taken away in a medic cart, but Mogulof did not know if they were the same person.

Another speaking event organized by the campus Republicans featuring Milo Yiannopoulos was violently shut down by protesters in 2017.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyberkeleyuc berkeleyprotestuc berkeleycollege
Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fremont's tech community flourishes as city leaders look for more ways to be efficient
Veteran mistakenly declared dead by VA, cut from benefits
Building a Better Bay Area: Fremont
ABC7 and Disney donates $15,000 to East Bay food bank
Inside the Fairmont's $18,000 Penthouse Suite
Authorities say suspect walked away from hospital before fatal stabbing on BART train
Impeachment hearings: Trump directed Ukraine quid pro quo, key witness says
Show More
Koala rescued from flames reunites with rescuer
BART riders in South Hayward feeling unnerved after fatal stabbing
WATCH IN 60 SECONDS: Fears after fatal BART stabbing, North Bay PG&E shutdowns, Thanksgiving travel tips
Latest PG&E outages impact thousands in North Bay
Faces of Fremont: Tale of two families captures city's evolution
More TOP STORIES News