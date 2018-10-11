CHOOSE KINDNESS

ABC7 and the Harlem Globetrotters present: The ABCs of Bullying Prevention

Mission Neighborhood Centers, Inc. Hosts the Globetrotting Celebrities at their Precita Center for a Message to #ChooseKindness
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Every year, the Globetrotters bring "The ABCs of Bullying Prevention" to more than 350 schools. This year, in partnership with ABC7, two of their famous Globetrotters, Moose and Zeus, will descend upon San Francisco's Mission District with their positive messaging: A is for Action, B is for Bravery, C is for Compassion. Their audience will be 80 to 100 youth from the schools surrounding the Precita area.

TAKE ACTION: Get help with bullying and teen mental health

This is the first time the Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Precita Center. Set behind a breathtaking community mural, the gymnasium sits inside a residential area, one of the centers managed by Mission Neighborhood Centers, Inc. (MNC). The colorful space and hoops will serve as the 'classroom' for Moose and Zeus to teach the kids bullying prevention values, a program in coordination with the National Campaign to Stop Violence (NCSV). They will also show the kids fancy basketball tricks to the tune of "Sweet Georgia Brown," the team's official song since 1952.

This particular site serves multi-ethnic youth ages five to 15 with various educational, recreational, prevention, intervention and after-school programs. Santiago "Sam" Ruiz, Chief Executive Officer of MNC for the past 38 years says, "This is an exciting opportunity - receiving this information firsthand from global celebrities can make an indelible impact on our kids." More than one out of every five (20.8%) students report being bullied (National Center for Educational Statistics, 2016).

RELATED: Harlem Globetrotters deliver message about bullying prevention at Pleasant Hill school

ABC7 and Disney|ABC Television are proud supporters of Bullying Prevention/Choose Kindness month. This initiative encourages kids, families, and communities around the country to help put an end to bullying by choosing kindness: https://abc7news.com/choosekindness/

To see a video example of Harlem Globetrotters program, go here.

PLAYER BIOS:
Learn about Moose
Learn about Zeus

ORACLE ARENA SHOW INFORMATION:

The Harlem Globetrotters will perform in the Bay Area with six games at Oracle Arena and SAP Center at San Jose in 2019 from January 12-21. Tickets and the full schedule are available here. Fans are invited to save 25 percent with code: SAVE25.

* * *
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHarlem Globetrotterschoose kindnessanti-bullyingbullyingu.s. & worldSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Get help with bullying and teen mental health
Harlem Globetrotters discuss bullying prevention at Pleasant Hill school
CHOOSE KINDNESS
Get help with bullying and teen mental health
Teen mental health resources page
Choose Kindness: Teens talk mental health, bullying
Wear orange to stand against bullying on Unity Day
More choose kindness
SOCIETY
Kanye West to visit Trump, discuss prison reform, violence
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Facebook unveils 'Came Out' feature for National Coming Out Day
SF judge will order new trial in $289M Roundup award
More Society
Top Stories
Michael charges into Southeast after slamming north Florida
US, Russian astronauts safe after booster rocket failure, emergency landing
Demolition begins at Vallco Shopping Center for new development
1 count in case against Weinstein has been dismissed
Videos of 'catastrophic' Hurricane Michael damage
Facebook unveils 'Came Out' feature for National Coming Out Day
Kittens who survived Hurricane Michael need home
Will Smith reveals poster for Disney's live-action 'Aladdin'
Show More
US stocks fall as banks see losses
Secret, solar-powered tunnel found on US-Mexico border
AccuWeather Forecast: Warming trend coming
PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael damage
Here's how Hurricane Michael sizes up against CA
More News