ABC7 and the Harlem Globetrotters present: The ABCs of Bullying Prevention

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Every year, the Globetrotters bring "The ABCs of Bullying Prevention" to more than 350 schools. This year, in partnership with ABC7, two of their famous Globetrotters, Moose and Zeus, will descend upon San Francisco's Mission District with their positive messaging: A is for Action, B is for Bravery, C is for Compassion. Their audience will be 80 to 100 youth from the schools surrounding the Precita area.
TAKE ACTION: Get help with bullying and teen mental health
This is the first time the Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Precita Center. Set behind a breathtaking community mural, the gymnasium sits inside a residential area, one of the centers managed by Mission Neighborhood Centers, Inc. (MNC). The colorful space and hoops will serve as the 'classroom' for Moose and Zeus to teach the kids bullying prevention values, a program in coordination with the National Campaign to Stop Violence (NCSV). They will also show the kids fancy basketball tricks to the tune of "Sweet Georgia Brown," the team's official song since 1952.
This particular site serves multi-ethnic youth ages five to 15 with various educational, recreational, prevention, intervention and after-school programs. Santiago "Sam" Ruiz, Chief Executive Officer of MNC for the past 38 years says, "This is an exciting opportunity - receiving this information firsthand from global celebrities can make an indelible impact on our kids." More than one out of every five (20.8%) students report being bullied (National Center for Educational Statistics, 2016).
RELATED: Harlem Globetrotters deliver message about bullying prevention at Pleasant Hill school
ABC7 and Disney|ABC Television are proud supporters of Bullying Prevention/Choose Kindness month. This initiative encourages kids, families, and communities around the country to help put an end to bullying by choosing kindness: https://abc7news.com/choosekindness/
To see a video example of Harlem Globetrotters program, go here.
PLAYER BIOS:
Learn about Moose
Learn about Zeus
ORACLE ARENA SHOW INFORMATION:
The Harlem Globetrotters will perform in the Bay Area with six games at Oracle Arena and SAP Center at San Jose in 2019 from January 12-21. Tickets and the full schedule are available here. Fans are invited to save 25 percent with code: SAVE25.
* * *