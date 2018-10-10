HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

Harlem Globetrotters deliver message about bullying prevention at Pleasant Hill school

The Harlem Globetrotters are known for clowning around, but they came to a Pleasant Hill middle school to deliver a serious message about the ABC's of bullying prevention. (KGO-TV)

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KGO) --
The Harlem Globetrotters are known for clowning around, but they came to Valley View Middle School in Pleasant Hill to deliver a serious message about the ABC's of bullying prevention.

TAKE ACTION: Get help with bullying and teen mental health

These middle schoolers were all in on the message of "Action, Bravery and Compassion."

Their school was chosen thanks to the art work of Valley View Dad, Lynell Jinks.



Last June, the Trotters saw the shout out President Obama gave to Jinks on Instagram for the inspirational pictures he draws on the lunch bags his kids Izaak and Zelina take to school every day.

The Trotters reached out to Jinks and he jumped at the chance to join the campaign.

"You just have no idea how social media can treat your kids, or what's going on, we just want to make sure they're aware of what can possibly happen to them," said Jinks.

The Globetrotters deliver their message to more than 100 schools every year - it's an easy one to get across.



"When you're 6'8, 7'8' with your hair straight, they have no choice," said Globetrotter Zeus McClurkin.

Another important message, according to new dad Moose Weeks - be like Jinks and take an active role in their life of your kids.

"I think it's awesome, not to just be preparing food for your kids every day for lunch, but to send them with a little piece of you to school every day... then can share with others, to help them keep going and keep motivated, I think that's awesome," said Weeks.

