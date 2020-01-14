With Authority: Spin off with the Harlem Globetrotters

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Cue the Sweet Georgia Brown, the Harlem Globetrotters are in the house. After destroying the Globies on our office mini-hoop last year, we thought it would be fun to just sit down and talk this time around.Globetrotters Zeus McClurkin and Scooter Christensen join us for a hilarious conversation fresh off an insane trick shot from the rafters at Chase Center.You usually see the Globies and their unreal feats, but they also live crazy interesting lives traveling the World and putting smiles on people's faces. It's fun to dive into a long-form conversation with them.Hopefully you enjoy.