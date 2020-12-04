With Authority Podcast

MLB's 1st full-time woman coach, Alyssa Nakken, talks Giants 2021 season -- 'With Authority'

By Casey Pratt and Julianne Herrera
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Giants coach Alyssa Nakken made history this year, and her uniform is now on display in Cooperstown at the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Having just been named Baseball America's Trailblazer of the Year, the Giants assistant coach joins Larry, Casey and Chris on the latest edition of the "With Authority" podcast.

WATCH ON YOUTUBE: SF Giants trailblazing coach Alyssa Nakken joins 'With Authority'

The first full-time female MLB coach opens up about her role in paving the way for women and young girls in sports, and the friendship she's developed with 49ers assistant coach Katie Sowers, who has been a trailblazer herself in the NFL world and beyond.

"There are so many girls, young girls out there, that they're now able to see so many other possibilities, that you know, when I was 10, 11, 12, 13, I didn't know this existed all," she said.

"I think it just allows people to go down these different paths that they didn't know existed, but are the perfect paths for them."

RELATED: 49ers coach Katie Sowers uses new platform for charity during COVID-19 outbreak

Nakken also talks about her historic first season with the Giants, what it's like to be on Manager Gabe Kapler's staff, and gives a glimpse of what to expect next season.

"We are already planning what Spring Training is going to look like," said Nakken.

VIDEO: 'With Authority' plays 'Jeopardy' with Giants Manager Gabe Kapler
EMBED More News Videos

San Francisco Giants Manager Gabe Kapler joins us from his home, as we all remain in self-isolation during the Covid-19 outbreak.



While she says they don't know all of the details, considering possible impacts from the coronavirus pandemic, the organization is still moving forward, full steam ahead.

"There's no benefit in not preparing for a 100 percent full season," she said.

The coaches are talking and practice plans are coming together.

Her path in Major League Baseball also opened the door for memorable moments like talking with Angels superstar Mike Trout, which she tells us about in the podcast.

When she's not coaching, she says, she loves to surf.

Catch all the latest "With Authority" podcast episodes here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscosan francisco giantswith authority podcastmlbbaseballhistorywomen
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WITH AUTHORITY PODCAST
Pandemic isn't stopping A's Piscotty's fight for ALS cure
Meet the Warriors good luck charm, 'Lucky Larry' -- 'With Authority'
Warriors GM talks Klay Thompson injury, 2020 draft -- 'With Authority'
Voice of SF Giants, Jon Miller, previews 2020 MLB season -- 'With Authority'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's what will close under a Bay Area stay-at-home order
Newsom announces regional stay-at-home order
Bay Area ICU capacity: How close we are to the 15% threshold
Map: See your county's reopening status
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area brothers who lost dad to cancer get big surprise
Mysterious monolith appears at top of California hiking trail
MAP: Everything allowed to reopen in Bay Area
Show More
'Hamilton' star sings a different tune but still sounds great
Vaccine cards will show who received COVID-19 shot
East Bay nonprofit provides clean showers for homeless
Bay Area surpasses 'summer surge' for most cases of pandemic
Bank of America fails to give answers about drained EDD accounts
More TOP STORIES News