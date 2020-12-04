MLB's 1st full-time woman coach, Alyssa Nakken, talks Giants 2021 season -- 'With Authority'

Having just been named Baseball America's Trailblazer of the Year, the Giants assistant coach joins Larry, Casey and Chris on the latest edition of the "With Authority" podcast.
The first full-time female MLB coach opens up about her role in paving the way for women and young girls in sports, and the friendship she's developed with 49ers assistant coach Katie Sowers, who has been a trailblazer herself in the NFL world and beyond.
"There are so many girls, young girls out there, that they're now able to see so many other possibilities, that you know, when I was 10, 11, 12, 13, I didn't know this existed all," she said.
"I think it just allows people to go down these different paths that they didn't know existed, but are the perfect paths for them."
Nakken also talks about her historic first season with the Giants, what it's like to be on Manager Gabe Kapler's staff, and gives a glimpse of what to expect next season.
"We are already planning what Spring Training is going to look like," said Nakken.
While she says they don't know all of the details, considering possible impacts from the coronavirus pandemic, the organization is still moving forward, full steam ahead.
"There's no benefit in not preparing for a 100 percent full season," she said.
The coaches are talking and practice plans are coming together.
Her path in Major League Baseball also opened the door for memorable moments like talking with Angels superstar Mike Trout, which she tells us about in the podcast.
When she's not coaching, she says, she loves to surf.
