Paying it forward: 49ers coach Katie Sowers uses new platform for charity during COVID-19 outbreak

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- At Super Bowl LIV, Katie Sowers made history by becoming the first woman and first openly gay coach in a Super Bowl game. Although the 49ers didn't win, the mark she left on young girls was a victory for humanity. Now through the website Cameo.com, she's using her platform to help give back during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

For a pre-set price, Sowers will record a video message and send it to you. All of the proceeds go to Meals On Wheels San Francisco.



The 49ers know Sowers well, but it was the impression she made on kids like my six-year-old daughter, Harper, who had never seen a female NFL coach, struck a chord.

During the Super Bowl, she drew a picture of the 49ers assistant coach.

RELATED: 49ers coach Katie Sowers touched by young fan's drawing after Super Bowl loss: 'It means so much to me'

As I was scrambling to figure out post-game coverage from Hard Rock Stadium after the 49ers' loss, my wife texted me the picture and it put everything in perspective.

The next day, I shared the picture on social media before taking off to return home from Miami. When we landed, I couldn't believe the response.



It's amazing to think a six-year-old girl's art could lift the spirits of someone following what was likely the toughest loss of her career. When I saw Sowers' post about Cameo, I quickly donated upon Harper's behalf. The message she sent back was touching, thoughtful and heartfelt.

Stuck at home during self-quarantine and missing her friends, this time it was Katie that brightened Harper's day.

To be clear, we didn't reach out to the 49ers or Katie Sowers in advance. We simply went to Cameo and made the donation. Any one can do it! She has quickly raised over $1,000 dollars for Meals On Wheels SF, and her video replies are just as fast. She averages about a 3-hour turnaround time.

