With Authority Podcast

49ers star linebacker Fred Warner joins 'With Authority' ahead of NFL Draft

By , and Casey Pratt
EMBED <>More Videos

49ers star linebacker joins 'With Authority' ahead of NFL Draft

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- 49ers star linebacker Fred Warner joins the With Authority podcast to talk with the guys ahead of the NFL Draft, which airs on ABC 7. The man nicknamed "All-Pro Fred" is a team captain and is entering his 4th season with San Francisco.

This past year, Warner earned All-Pro honors and had his best season individually in the NFL. He talks with Larry, Casey and Chris about his own NFL Draft experience (best pick of the Shanahan/Lynch era?), why he chose BYU (not Hawaii) and his hopes for his brother Troy to join him in the NFL.

RELATED: 49ers head coach shuts down roster question: 'Can't guarantee anybody in the world will be alive'

The guys talk about lessons learned during the 2020 season, what it will take to get back to the Super Bowl, the excitement of playing in front of the fans again, and Fred drops some key workout tips to help develop a better core. Ab wheels and 8-packs anyone?

You can watch the NFL Draft on ABC7, Thursday at 5 p.m.



Go here for the latest stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers.
Go here for the latest news and videos about the "With Authority" podcast.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscosan francisco 49ersnfl draftnflwith authority podcastfootball
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WITH AUTHORITY PODCAST
A's president explains key pieces of Oakland's proposal
'With Authority' kicks off 2021 with Sharks star Patrick Marleau
SF Giants' coach Alyssa Nakken makes MLB history
Pandemic isn't stopping A's Piscotty's fight for ALS cure
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News