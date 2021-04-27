49ers star linebacker Fred Warner joins 'With Authority' ahead of NFL Draft

This past year, Warner earned All-Pro honors and had his best season individually in the NFL. He talks with Larry, Casey and Chris about his own NFL Draft experience (best pick of the Shanahan/Lynch era?), why he chose BYU (not Hawaii) and his hopes for his brother Troy to join him in the NFL.
The guys talk about lessons learned during the 2020 season, what it will take to get back to the Super Bowl, the excitement of playing in front of the fans again, and Fred drops some key workout tips to help develop a better core. Ab wheels and 8-packs anyone?
