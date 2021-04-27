49ers head coach shuts down roster question: 'Can't guarantee anybody in the world will be alive'

Reporters made many attempts at getting Coach Kyle Shanahan to open up the team's quarterback situation on Monday, all in vain.
RELATED: 49ers like five QBs as fit with No. 3 overall pick in 2021 NFL draft
Everyone wants to know which college quarterback San Francisco will take on Draft Day, and what that choice will mean for current starting QB, Jimmy Garoppolo.
Shanahan creatively dodged questions throughout Monday's press conference, but it was response toward the end that has everyone talking.
One reporter's last ditch effort was to ask if Shanahan could guarantee Garoppplo would still be on the roster Sunday, when the draft is said and done.
RELATED: San Francisco 49ers, Kyle Juszczyk agree to 5-year, $27 million deal
To that, Coach replied, "I can't guarantee anybody in the world will be alive Sunday. So I can't guarantee who will be on our roster on Sunday. So that goes for all of us."
49ers tight end George Kittle was quick to respond on Twitter, "I'll call you on Sunday to let you know I'm alive coach."
I’ll call you on Sunday to let you know I’m alive coach— George Kittle (@gkittle46) April 26, 2021
You can watch the NFL Draft on ABC7, Thursday at 5 p.m.
Go here for the latest stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers.