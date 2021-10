49ers head coach shuts down roster question: 'Can't guarantee anybody in the world will be alive'

I’ll call you on Sunday to let you know I’m alive coach — George Kittle (@gkittle46) April 26, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco 49ers and their number 3 pick are a hot topic heading into Thursday's draft on ABC, but it's something their head coach said Monday that's now making headlines.Reporters made many attempts at getting Coach Kyle Shanahan to open up the team's quarterback situation on Monday, all in vain.Everyone wants to know which college quarterback San Francisco will take on Draft Day, and what that choice will mean for current starting QB, Jimmy Garoppolo.Shanahan creatively dodged questions throughout Monday's press conference, but it was response toward the end that has everyone talking.One reporter's last ditch effort was to ask if Shanahan could guarantee Garoppplo would still be on the roster Sunday, when the draft is said and done.To that, Coach replied, "I can't guarantee anybody in the world will be alive Sunday. So I can't guarantee who will be on our roster on Sunday. So that goes for all of us."49ers tight end George Kittle was quick to respond on Twitter, "I'll call you on Sunday to let you know I'm alive coach."You can watch the NFL Draft on ABC7, Thursday at 5 p.m.