'We feel blessed to still be here:' Alabama university choir performs after Bay Area bus crash

BRISBANE, Calif. (KGO) -- Students from the acclaimed Aeolians choir performed at Sunday services at Third Baptist Church in San Francisco.It was hard to tell that 18 members of the group from Oakwood University in Huntsville, Alabama just survived a traumatic bus crash."We feel blessed to still be here, I'm in pain and my neck is a little stiff now." Said choir member Chad Lupoe.Lupoe is still having flashbacks from the accident early Saturday on Highway 101.The charter bus taking the choir from SFO to their hotel in San Francisco caught fire after being involved in a multi-vehicle accident."The bus caught fire, I've never seen anything like it, all I could do was call my girlfriend and cry," said Lupoe.Miraculously, everyone escape the bus safely."We got people out quickly I was able to tell parents your child is OK," said choir manager Vilroy McBean.Authorities say the driver of an SUV which struck the bus was killed. He is identified as 51-year-old Kenneth Bishop from San Mateo.All the choir's luggage was destroyed.The community has stepped up with donations for the group."Store owners have been very generous in donating clothes because students lost all of that and we are grateful," said Oakwood University President Leslie Pollard.Despite the ordeal, this choir still wanted to perform.They performed again at 5 p.m. at Third Baptist Church.