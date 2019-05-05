Traffic

Bus involved in deadly crash on Highway 101 was transporting choir students from Alabama

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- A deadly, fiery crash involving a tour bus on Highway 101 in South San Francisco shut down three of the four northbound lanes for several hours Saturday morning.

It happened just before 12:45 a.m. near the Sierra Point Parkway exit. The lanes were reopened around 8:30 a.m., CHP said.

The crash involved a bus transporting choir students from Oakwood University in Alabama, and at least two other cars. The driver of one of those cars was killed in the collision.
Two other people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, officials said. 19 other people were treated at the scene.

Officials say the choir was on their way to San Francisco for a performance.

It's unclear exactly what caused the vehicles to collide.

