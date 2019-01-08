GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Alameda businesses step up for Coast Guard families during government shutdown

A donation box for Coast Guard families affected by the government shutdown is seen in Alameda, Calif. on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. (KGO-TV)

Melanie Woodrow
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) --
The Local Cafe in Alameda is one of several Alameda businesses collecting supplies for Coast Guard families impacted by the government shutdown. The Coast Guard is an integral part of the Alameda community.
"Many of these families haven't received a paycheck. They've got lots of bills to pay and they have to feed their families," said Otto Wright who is the owner of The Local.

Jody Bhalla dropped off a bag of food and gift cards.

RELATED: Coast Guard members get one-time paycheck next week, future payments uncertain amid government shutdown

"I thought, I'm an Alameda resident I've been here for 15 years we have to take care of our own and I really appreciate and thank the families that put themselves out there everyday and I wanted to help," said Bhalla.

The Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter is also collecting donations.

"Every year over 1,000 animals come through here and we save 99 percent of them and the reason we do that is because the community is so supportive. That includes the Coast Guard families - they're adopters, they're volunteers, they're donors, they're really part of our family as well," said Executive Director John Lipp.


Nicole Lauer and Danielle Manor of the East Bay Coast Guard Spouses Club came by Tuesday afternoon to pick up what's been collected so far.

"As a parent we have to say well our kids need to be fed we need to be fed so we really had to prioritize and juggle what's okay being pushed off if he doesn't get paid on the 15th and what absolutely needs to be paid," said Lauer.
"Luckily I do work at the YMCA so I do still have my paycheck but it's just not enough to feed a family of five, plus pay our bills so it is very stressful," said Manor.

RELATED: US food stamp program could run out of funding if shutdown continues

Items needed include diapers, baby wipes, detergent, paper goods, non perishable food, gift cards and pet food.

Lauer, Manor and Manor's children have been picking up the items from collection sites and bringing them to the armed services YMCA.

"It brings a tear to my eye because I can not get over how much people in our community want to help us and that we know now they are there for us," said Manor.

The items will be distributed Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

As of right now there are four collection sites around Alameda: The Local, Alameda Island Brewing Company, Rockwall Wine Company and Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter. You can also make an appointment to drop your items off at the armed services YMCA by emailing East Bay Spouses.

Take a look at more stories and videos on the Government Shutdown.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfamilydonationsfoodgovernment shutdowncoast guardvolunteerismmoneypersonal financeAlameda
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Coast Guard members get one-time paycheck next week, future payments uncertain amid government shutdown
Food stamp program could run out of funds if shutdown continues
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN
Trump expected to focus on border security in address from Oval Office
Man killed in Yosemite National Park fall on Christmas Day identified
WATCH TONIGHT: Trump to address nation amid government shutdown
Unpaid federal employee hired by 'Kimmel' to play tambourine
More government shutdown
SOCIETY
Former President Obama kisses baby girl at Hawaii golf club
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Cutting Ball Theater brings 'The Tenderloin' to the Tenderloin with neighborhood touring show
Happy Birthday, Kate Middleton!
More Society
Top Stories
Teen found shot at Belmont school identified; police search for suspect in Pleasanton
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Sierra ski resorts celebrate fresh powder after weekend winter storm
Bill aimed at eliminating paper receipts is first in the nation
You're doing it wrong at the gym
Former President Obama kisses baby girl at Hawaii golf club
California Gov. Newsom pledges millions more for wildfires
Report: Sears reaches 11th-hour deal to stay in business
Show More
Warning issued after tree falls, kills Novato man on UC Berkeley campus
Man killed in Yosemite National Park fall on Christmas Day identified
Q&A: 7 On Your Side to answer Covered California questions
Prowler spent three hours licking doorbell at California home
Watch ABC7's 'Midday Live' after 'The View'
More News