BART Board President answers questions about issues

BART is our most taken mass transit system in the Bay Area. For a lot Bay Area residents it's the cheapest, fastest and most reliable form of mass transportation.We sent several of our staffers to ride every BART line for an entire day to see just what commuters have to deal with on a daily basis.We invited BART's Board President Bevan Dufty to the ABC 7 News studios to answer some questions about the issues BART is dealing with. Check out the full video in the player above.