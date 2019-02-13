SOCIETY

BART Board President answers questions about issues

EMBED </>More Videos

We invited BART's Board President Bevan Dufty to the ABC 7 News studios to answer some questions about the issues BART is dealing with.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
BART is our most taken mass transit system in the Bay Area. For a lot Bay Area residents it's the cheapest, fastest and most reliable form of mass transportation.

We sent several of our staffers to ride every BART line for an entire day to see just what commuters have to deal with on a daily basis.

RELATED: Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week

We invited BART's Board President Bevan Dufty to the ABC 7 News studios to answer some questions about the issues BART is dealing with. Check out the full video in the player above.

Check out more stories about BART.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyBARTtransportationtrainscommutingSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
150K Californians affected by Real ID delay may see relief in 2-3 weeks
San Francisco, São Paulo artists team up for nonprofit's new Mission mural
Valentine's Day movies to suit every mood
More Society
Top Stories
'Turn around, don't drown': Water a hazard on Bay Area roads
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
Accuweather Forecast: Strong storm moves into Bay Area
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Driver taken into custody after vehicle crashes into San Jose home
Good Samaritans help stranded school bus in Petaluma floodwaters
3 puppies born without front legs seeking forever home
Show More
VIDEO: Car stuck in sinkhole in Castro Valley
Gov. Newsom to visit Central Valley, sign two new bills
NYPD detective killed by friendly fire during robbery
150K Californians affected by Real ID delay may see relief in 2-3 weeks
FEMA Administrator Brock Long resigns
More News