BART changing schedule to start morning rides an hour later

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2013, file photo, passengers board a Bay Area Rapid Transit train in Oakland, Calif. (AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
BART is making a systemwide shift to start the morning service around 5 a.m. instead of 4 a.m.

This change starts Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 and will affect all directions.


An Early Bird Express bus service will replace trains in the 4 am hour, officials said.

Here is the official statement from BART:

As we get closer to the February 11, 2019 systemwide shift from a 4 am to 5 am start of service, many BART riders want to know exactly when the first trains will depart once the schedule change takes effect. For the first time on weekdays some trains will begin from midline stations (Concord, South Hayward and Daly City) to ramp up service and get riders into the core of the system more quickly. All early morning trains will be long with the first East Bay train arriving at Embarcadero Station at 5:35 am. Train times can be found on the schedule by station and schedule by line sections of our website.


These are the new start times broken down by station:

Related Topics:
societyBARTpublic transportationtransportationtrainsSan Francisco
