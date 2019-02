A long line formed outside the Pittburg/Bay Point station as BART rolled out bus service from 4 a.m. to 5 a.m. https://t.co/mUZSUfI1kt If you were impacted by the BART service change, share pics/videos using #abc7now. (Photo @27suns ) pic.twitter.com/hmkR9THk3L — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) February 11, 2019

BART’s “Early Bird Express” busses arriving at the Temporary Transbay Terminal in San Francisco from the East Bay.

BART's "Early Bird Express" busses arriving at the Temporary Transbay Terminal in San Francisco from the East Bay.

People are mixed on the service but it's the new reality for the next 3 1/2 years.

Starting today, BART is starting later, as the Transbay Tube is being retrofitted to withstand a major earthquake.BART is making a systemwide shift to start the morning service around 5 a.m. An Early Bird Express bus service was used to replace trains in the 4 a.m. hour.A long line was seen outside of the Antioch and Pittsburg/Bay Point BART stations early Monday morning.The seven Transbay bus lines from the East Bay started as early as 3:50 a.m. Some of the first buses arrived in San Francisco just before 5 a.m.Here is the official statement from BART: