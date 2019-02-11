BART is making a systemwide shift to start the morning service around 5 a.m. An Early Bird Express bus service was used to replace trains in the 4 a.m. hour.
RELATED: A look at what BART could have been, what it still has potential to be
A long line was seen outside of the Antioch and Pittsburg/Bay Point BART stations early Monday morning.
A long line formed outside the Pittburg/Bay Point station as BART rolled out bus service from 4 a.m. to 5 a.m. https://t.co/mUZSUfI1kt If you were impacted by the BART service change, share pics/videos using #abc7now. (Photo @27suns ) pic.twitter.com/hmkR9THk3L— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) February 11, 2019
The seven Transbay bus lines from the East Bay started as early as 3:50 a.m. Some of the first buses arrived in San Francisco just before 5 a.m.
RELATED: BART board meeting addresses low customer satisfaction
BART’s “Early Bird Express” busses arriving at the Temporary Transbay Terminal in San Francisco from the East Bay.— Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) February 11, 2019
People are mixed on the service but it’s the new reality for the next 3 1/2 years. pic.twitter.com/DqMFAiKHh6
Here is the official statement from BART:
As we get closer to the February 11, 2019 systemwide shift from a 4 am to 5 am start of service, many BART riders want to know exactly when the first trains will depart once the schedule change takes effect. For the first time on weekdays some trains will begin from midline stations (Concord, South Hayward and Daly City) to ramp up service and get riders into the core of the system more quickly. All early morning trains will be long with the first East Bay train arriving at Embarcadero Station at 5:35 am. Train times can be found on the schedule by station and schedule by line sections of our website.
These are the new start times broken down by station:
Check out more stories and videos about BART.