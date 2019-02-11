BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA

BART weekday morning service change begins, long lines at stations

There were long lines at BART stations as the transit agency changed weekday service to begin at 5 a.m. (Twitter/Abey Fromaney)

Starting today, BART is starting later, as the Transbay Tube is being retrofitted to withstand a major earthquake.

BART is making a systemwide shift to start the morning service around 5 a.m. An Early Bird Express bus service was used to replace trains in the 4 a.m. hour.

A long line was seen outside of the Antioch and Pittsburg/Bay Point BART stations early Monday morning.




The seven Transbay bus lines from the East Bay started as early as 3:50 a.m. Some of the first buses arrived in San Francisco just before 5 a.m.

Here is the official statement from BART:
As we get closer to the February 11, 2019 systemwide shift from a 4 am to 5 am start of service, many BART riders want to know exactly when the first trains will depart once the schedule change takes effect. For the first time on weekdays some trains will begin from midline stations (Concord, South Hayward and Daly City) to ramp up service and get riders into the core of the system more quickly. All early morning trains will be long with the first East Bay train arriving at Embarcadero Station at 5:35 am. Train times can be found on the schedule by station and schedule by line sections of our website.


These are the new start times broken down by station:


Here's what the schedule changes will mean for your morning commute.


