BART worker saves rider's life with CPR

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) --A 20-year-old BART employee is being credited with saving a rider's life.
Vincent Seals cleans train cars. On Monday Oct. 29 he heard a co-worker calling for help at the Dublin/Pleasanton station.
A man on a train was slumped over in his seat. Seals told BART he didn't feel a pulse, so he started CPR.
A police officer also helped out as the man came in and out of consciousness.
He finally "came to" again just as paramedics arrived.
"I just told him 'You've got to breathe' and 'listen to my voice.' I was trying to coach him through it," Seals said in a BART news release.
Seals says he thinks it was fate he was there that day.
"It was my regular day off. I usually work at the Millbrae station. I decided to pick up the extra shift at Dublin/Pleasanton. I was supposed to be there at that time."
Seals says he knows CPR from a previous job, but has never had to use his skills outside of training.
"This was never something I would have expected on the job at BART," he said. "I was glad to have the opportunity to be there to help save his life."