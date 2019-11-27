building a better bay area

Battle over navigation center in San Francisco's Embarcadero is not over

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The latest legal action to stop a navigation center in the Embarcadero failed on Monday. The center is now set to open next month, but now opponents say it's not over yet.

The navigation center on the Embarcadero is set to open in mid-December. Crews were putting in the finishing touches to begin housing about 200 homeless people. That's unless neighbors opposed to the center can pull off an 11th hour stay.

"Some of the steps we could be taking could be taken pretty quickly, so again it's not over until it's over. And it's not over. We could move for a new trial, we can appeal," says Peter Prows, attorney for "Safe Embarcadero for All."

The group called "Safe Embarcadero for All," has tried to stop its construction in the courts. All attempts have failed including Monday's attempt when a judge ruled that the city can do what it wants with this project without any state oversight.

This piece of land was given to the city by the state, but only if it benefits "all" San Franciscans.

After a woman was attacked by a homeless man outside her apartment, residents and people working in the area began expressing their concerns.

"They get upset when they see the homeless sleeping in the driveways and around, upset," explained Allen Orwits, a business owner.

The woman who was attacked told me she has since moved out of the area.

Navigation centers are a temporary solution to the homeless crisis and designed to get people off the streets and someday into housing.

"I'm hopeful. I can't control what anyone decides to do and we will continue to fight the battle, but I feel good about where we are," said Mayor London Breed.

Residents acknowledge the battle has been exhausting.

"I hope it will be something that when it's implemented, it's going to be a win-win situation for both us and the homeless people," added Olivia Qin, who lives in the area.
